F18 Hornet by clifford
Photo 498

F18 Hornet

This is the first F18 Iv'e seen in the Mach Loop. Low and fast on a hazy day.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
leggzy
Fabulous shot!
September 27th, 2024  
