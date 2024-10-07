Sign up
Previous
Photo 506
Sun rise on the Mach Loop on a misty morning.
On my way up the hill to hopefully photograph military aircraft. In this case Cad East. Hoping the clouds clear and the mist burns off. It's a beautiful feeling and sight.
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
506
photos
42
followers
39
following
138% complete
View this month »
