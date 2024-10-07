Previous
Sun rise on the Mach Loop on a misty morning. by clifford
Sun rise on the Mach Loop on a misty morning.

On my way up the hill to hopefully photograph military aircraft. In this case Cad East. Hoping the clouds clear and the mist burns off. It's a beautiful feeling and sight.
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
