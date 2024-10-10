Sign up
Ashton Court Deer Park
I arrived to photograph the red and fallow deer to wonderful sunlight. This privately owned park is within the city limits of Bristol. At times the deer were too far away but I'm going to start editing today.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Cliff McFarlane
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Lesley
ace
A marvellous scene. Big fav
October 10th, 2024
