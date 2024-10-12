Previous
Ashton Court - Boss deer by clifford
Photo 510

Ashton Court - Boss deer

We had a wonderful day out trying to capture images of Red and Fallow deer. Couldn't get close enough for the shot I wanted. Still they had a reasonably large area to roam.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ooh yes, definitely the boss. Great capture
October 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise