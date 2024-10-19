Sign up
Previous
Photo 516
Common Buzzard
It's nice to be up close with a long lens. Beautiful bird. I think it views better in black.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Cliff McFarlane
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Beverley
Wonderful capture what a beauty, the details and colours are amazing.
October 19th, 2024
