Common Buzzard by clifford
Common Buzzard

It's nice to be up close with a long lens. Beautiful bird. I think it views better in black.
19th October 2024 19th Oct 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Beverley ace
Wonderful capture what a beauty, the details and colours are amazing.
October 19th, 2024  
