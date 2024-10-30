Previous
Yellow leg bonnet by clifford
Yellow leg bonnet

I discovered this mushroom on the side of a felled oak tree. The horizontal trunk was wet with all the rain we've been having. An ideal place for this button sized mushroom to grow.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Babs
So pretty it looks so dainty
October 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski
Looks like a scene in a fantasy
October 30th, 2024  
