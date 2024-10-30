Sign up
Previous
Photo 524
Yellow leg bonnet
I discovered this mushroom on the side of a felled oak tree. The horizontal trunk was wet with all the rain we've been having. An ideal place for this button sized mushroom to grow.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
2
1
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Babs
ace
So pretty it looks so dainty
October 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like a scene in a fantasy
October 30th, 2024
