Waxcap by clifford
Photo 525

Waxcap

Another button sized mushroom. Couldn't get any lower. Waxcaps come in a variety of colours and some are edible and some aren't. Not being an expert I take a photo and move on. For me, mushrooms from the supermarket.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Christine Sztukowski ace
I've never seen a red mushroom before. Its very interesting
October 31st, 2024  
Babs ace
I hope it isn't poisonous because something has had a bit of a nibble.

My mushrooms are from the supermarket too. A friend once said 'All mushrooms are edible, some only once' ha ha
October 31st, 2024  
