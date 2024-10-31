Sign up
Previous
Photo 525
Waxcap
Another button sized mushroom. Couldn't get any lower. Waxcaps come in a variety of colours and some are edible and some aren't. Not being an expert I take a photo and move on. For me, mushrooms from the supermarket.
31st October 2024
31st Oct 24
2
1
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
525
photos
45
followers
39
following
143% complete
View this month »
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
525
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I've never seen a red mushroom before. Its very interesting
October 31st, 2024
Babs
ace
I hope it isn't poisonous because something has had a bit of a nibble.
My mushrooms are from the supermarket too. A friend once said 'All mushrooms are edible, some only once' ha ha
October 31st, 2024
