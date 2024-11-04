Previous
Malvern Hills by clifford
Malvern Hills

The wonderful thing about the Hills is it's on my doorstep. The people you meet are lovely. Maybe outdoor and dog walker types are just friendly. I'm out at the moment enjoying the colours before the change is complete.
4th November 2024 4th Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

