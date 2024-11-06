Previous
Gulet Quarry area by clifford
Photo 531

Gulet Quarry area

A misty day but still relatively warm. The mist appears to have highlighted the autumn colours. Didn't find any fungi. Still the dogs, just enjoying themselves.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

