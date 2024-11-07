Sign up
Previous
Photo 532
Hornets nest
I was fascinated by the texture of the inside of this tree and was setting up to photograph it when out came a lot of hornets. It was then that I realised I was only 12" away. So I moved, hence the image is not too Sharp
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
2
1
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Babs
ace
What a great shot. You were wise to move away. I was stung by a hornet a few years ago and it was so painful. The nest is so beautiful though so well done
November 7th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@onewing
Thanks Babs. Ouch, I've not been stung but it does sound really painful. They are quite big too. I suppose we all get a bit too focused when we're taking a photo.
November 7th, 2024
