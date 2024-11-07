Previous
Hornets nest by clifford
Hornets nest

I was fascinated by the texture of the inside of this tree and was setting up to photograph it when out came a lot of hornets. It was then that I realised I was only 12" away. So I moved, hence the image is not too Sharp
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
Babs ace
What a great shot. You were wise to move away. I was stung by a hornet a few years ago and it was so painful. The nest is so beautiful though so well done
November 7th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@onewing Thanks Babs. Ouch, I've not been stung but it does sound really painful. They are quite big too. I suppose we all get a bit too focused when we're taking a photo.
November 7th, 2024  
