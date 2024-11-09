Previous
Golden Valley by clifford
Golden Valley

This was a squishy walk. We've had so much rain that the pond water was brown. The dogs usually swim/paddle in it, but today - no. Still they were free to roam.
Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
