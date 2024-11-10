Previous
Deceiver or common gilled mushroom by clifford
Photo 535

Deceiver or common gilled mushroom

I tried to shoot this as a handheld stack. I't didn't work. I came back later with my tripod, so much easier. I think we're coming to the end of the wild mushroom season.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Lesley ace
Beautifully captured
November 10th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
@tinley23 Thanks Lesley
November 10th, 2024  
Juergen
This is very beautiful. I love the composition
November 10th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely find this one is so beautiful and elegant. I love the colour.
November 10th, 2024  
