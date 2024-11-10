Sign up
Previous
Photo 535
Deceiver or common gilled mushroom
I tried to shoot this as a handheld stack. I't didn't work. I came back later with my tripod, so much easier. I think we're coming to the end of the wild mushroom season.
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England.
Lesley
ace
Beautifully captured
November 10th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@tinley23
Thanks Lesley
November 10th, 2024
Juergen
This is very beautiful. I love the composition
November 10th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely find this one is so beautiful and elegant. I love the colour.
November 10th, 2024
