Castlemorton Common by clifford
Photo 536

Castlemorton Common

Runners, walkers and riders were out yesterday enjoying the mild autumn weather. 12 degrees with some sun. It felt good seeing people just enjoying themselves.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
