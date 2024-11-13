Previous
Jelly Tooth by clifford
Jelly Tooth

What a wonderful day with mates foraging for fungi in the forrest. I'm amazed at how many different species there are. (No dogs on this trip as it was with the Nature and Wildlife group).
Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Beverley ace
Superb capture of the finite detail… beautiful to see
What great fun…
November 13th, 2024  
