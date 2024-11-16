Previous
Oak Balls by clifford
Oak Balls

This is the first time I"ve noticed Oak balls. They are normally pale brown or green. Apparently another name is Oak gall. When an Oak has an infection it covers it and then drops it. Removing the problem.
