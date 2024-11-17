Previous
Scotch Broom flower by clifford
Photo 541

Scotch Broom flower

This was the only flower in all the broom that I could see. It should only be flowering April to June. This lone survivor is impressively hanging on in November.
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of that privilege. I live in Malvern, in the Midlands, England. I have...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the beauty and simplicity
November 17th, 2024  
