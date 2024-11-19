Previous
Middle Peachfield Common - heavy snow by clifford
Photo 543

Middle Peachfield Common - heavy snow

Well!! What a difference a day makes. If you haven't got to get to work it's wonderful. The dogs thought it was party time. Couldn't see the hills this morning. Hope your sister isn't snowed in Babs up North.
19th November 2024 19th Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
148% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow looking bleak. I must message Anita and see if it is snowing in Lancashire. Haven't heard from her today because we have been out tonight. It is our wedding anniversary.
This takes me back to when we were first married and our first RAF posting was to Scampton in Lincolnshire. It snowed from November to April. It does look pretty but I have to admit I don't miss snow at all. I haven't seen snow for 35 years. Which is when we came to Australia
November 19th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Well, this ones for you. And happy Anniversary
November 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
@clifford Thanks Cliff, Just got a message off Anita, it is snowing in Lancashire too.
She mentioned the time she and I got stuck in a blizzard on the Pennines coming back to Lancashire from visiting our Nanna in Yorkshire. It was scary as she drove a Mini at the time and we had to be dug out.
November 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact