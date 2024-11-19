Sign up
Middle Peachfield Common - heavy snow
Well!! What a difference a day makes. If you haven't got to get to work it's wonderful. The dogs thought it was party time. Couldn't see the hills this morning. Hope your sister isn't snowed in Babs up North.
Babs
ace
Oh wow looking bleak. I must message Anita and see if it is snowing in Lancashire. Haven't heard from her today because we have been out tonight. It is our wedding anniversary.
This takes me back to when we were first married and our first RAF posting was to Scampton in Lincolnshire. It snowed from November to April. It does look pretty but I have to admit I don't miss snow at all. I haven't seen snow for 35 years. Which is when we came to Australia
November 19th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Well, this ones for you. And happy Anniversary
November 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
@clifford
Thanks Cliff, Just got a message off Anita, it is snowing in Lancashire too.
She mentioned the time she and I got stuck in a blizzard on the Pennines coming back to Lancashire from visiting our Nanna in Yorkshire. It was scary as she drove a Mini at the time and we had to be dug out.
November 19th, 2024
