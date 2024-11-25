Previous
Madeira by clifford
Photo 545

Madeira

This photo is taken from our hotel room. I'm in Madeira for my birthday. What an extraordinary place. We've had storms and sun in equally measure. This mountain island has more tunnel than I've seen anywhere. The people are fantastic.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Have a wonderful birthday and I hope you find the pot at the end of the rainbow! Great shot!
November 25th, 2024  
Cliff McFarlane ace
Cheers Suzanne, can you be a bit busy relaxing on holiday?
November 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact