Previous
Photo 545
Madeira
This photo is taken from our hotel room. I'm in Madeira for my birthday. What an extraordinary place. We've had storms and sun in equally measure. This mountain island has more tunnel than I've seen anywhere. The people are fantastic.
25th November 2024
25th Nov 24
2
1
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
545
Suzanne
ace
Have a wonderful birthday and I hope you find the pot at the end of the rainbow! Great shot!
November 25th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
Cheers Suzanne, can you be a bit busy relaxing on holiday?
November 25th, 2024
