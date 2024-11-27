Previous
On top of Mount Pico do Areeiro 1819m by clifford
On top of Mount Pico do Areeiro 1819m

Ha, holiday seems so busy. Early start to capture this sunrise. At this height it was cold and windy. But what a sight.
27th November 2024

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
