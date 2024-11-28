Sign up
Looking at the clouds
There seems, to me, to be a time just before the sun shows its face when all is calm, still, peaceful. You can breathe in wonder.
28th November 2024
28th Nov 24
Cliff McFarlane
ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
November 28th, 2024
