Looking at the clouds by clifford
Photo 548

Looking at the clouds

There seems, to me, to be a time just before the sun shows its face when all is calm, still, peaceful. You can breathe in wonder.
28th November 2024 28th Nov 24

Cliff McFarlane

ace
@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
November 28th, 2024  
