Bird of Paradise by clifford
Bird of Paradise

Having returned from Madeira I thought I might take a few days to show the flowers that I experienced. I just love flower photography. And Madeira does have some amazing plants.
3rd December 2024 3rd Dec 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Krista Marson ace
lovely clarity
December 3rd, 2024  
