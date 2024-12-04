Previous
Parrot Heliconia by clifford
Parrot Heliconia

Today's walk was 3 degrees with mist covering the hills. But, it's nice to look through the images of subtropical flowers I took in Madeira. Madeira is known as the island of flowers.
Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
