Hibiscus - Madeira by clifford
Photo 554

Hibiscus - Madeira

I found that Madeira with its subtropical climate had plants in abundance, even in their winter. I didn't realise that hibiscus came in so many different colours. Beautiful flower.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Cliff McFarlane

