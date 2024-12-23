Previous
Elmo, Cone off today by clifford
Photo 561

Elmo, Cone off today

He's worn a cone for 2 weeks. Today is the day his staples are removed. Nice Christmas present. Happy Christmas to you.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Cliff McFarlane

Babs ace
Ha ha he looks so excited. Have a wonderful Christmas.
December 23rd, 2024  
