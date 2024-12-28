Previous
Middle Peachfield Common this morning by clifford
Middle Peachfield Common this morning

This was taken on my iPhone this morning. Extraordinary lighting: mist and sunshine. It felt good to be out but it was bone hurtingly cold.
28th December 2024 28th Dec 24

Cliff McFarlane

@clifford
I'm in my second year with 365. I'm retired and making the most of it. I live in Malvern, Middle England. I enjoy different genres...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous foggy atmosphere
December 28th, 2024  
