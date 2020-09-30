Previous
Lychgate at Stretton Sugwas by clivee
Lychgate at Stretton Sugwas

The Lychgate at St Mary Magdalene Church, Stretton Sugwas, just outside Hereford.
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
Photo Details

