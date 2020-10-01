Previous
Sugwas Pool by clivee
128 / 365

Sugwas Pool

Hoping to catch the migrating birds at sunset at the pools at Stretton Sugwas just outside Hereford. However, the clouds formed in the wrong place so had to make do with this.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
35% complete

Photo Details

Lesley ace
How lovely. Every year we travel from home (Brum) to Hay-on-Wye, though not this year. Each time we travel, we take a wrong turn and end up in Stretton Sugwas. It happens every time - we never learn :)
October 2nd, 2020  
