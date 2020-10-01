Sign up
Sugwas Pool
Hoping to catch the migrating birds at sunset at the pools at Stretton Sugwas just outside Hereford. However, the clouds formed in the wrong place so had to make do with this.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
Tags
pool
sugwas
Lesley
ace
How lovely. Every year we travel from home (Brum) to Hay-on-Wye, though not this year. Each time we travel, we take a wrong turn and end up in Stretton Sugwas. It happens every time - we never learn :)
October 2nd, 2020
