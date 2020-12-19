Sign up
Swan on Yazor Brook
Better weather this morning so took a walk to Yazor Brook to see a swan having a wash.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
365
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
19th December 2020 11:44am
Public
on
,
swan
,
brook
,
yazor
