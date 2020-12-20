Previous
Home grown Xmas Puddings by clivee
Home grown Xmas Puddings

On a visit to Berrington Hall today just outside Leominster they had decorated the box hedges to look like Xmas Puddings.
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Clive Handscombe

