Christmas is over by clivee
218 / 365

Christmas is over

The decorations will soon be put away for another year.
30th December 2020 30th Dec 20

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
