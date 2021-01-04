Previous
King Street, Hereford by clivee
King Street, Hereford

The florist shop in King Street, Hereford a fine Black & White property.
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
Lesley ace
Lovely shot. What a shame the streets are so empty. Hereford is top of our list for another visit...once that's allowed again.
January 4th, 2021  
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful colors
January 4th, 2021  
