Previous
Next
A school project by clivee
245 / 365

A school project

Rainy day today so did a still life of a desk tidy which was a school project my Granddaughter did for me last year.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise