Previous
Next
NHS Tribute by clivee
246 / 365

NHS Tribute

These bails of fodder at the local farm shop have been updated for 2021, a nice tribute.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise