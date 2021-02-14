Sign up
More Snowdrops
A bit dismal today so I just went into the back garden to take a picture of some more Snowdrops.
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
snowdrops
John Falconer
ace
Lovely closeup.
February 14th, 2021
