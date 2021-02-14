Previous
Next
More Snowdrops by clivee
264 / 365

More Snowdrops

A bit dismal today so I just went into the back garden to take a picture of some more Snowdrops.
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
72% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Lovely closeup.
February 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise