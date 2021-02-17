Previous
Next
Reflections and puddles by clivee
267 / 365

Reflections and puddles

Reflections in the puddles as we went for our walk this morning.
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise