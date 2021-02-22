Previous
Next
Yazor Brook by clivee
272 / 365

Yazor Brook

The ducks & swans have abandoned the Brook today but it still made a good image without them.
22nd February 2021 22nd Feb 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
74% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise