First Daffodil to flower by clivee
First Daffodil to flower

Bit cloudy today so I just took a picture of the first Daffodil to flower this year set among the Cotoneaster.
23rd February 2021 23rd Feb 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
