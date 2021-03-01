Previous
St David's Day by clivee
279 / 365

St David's Day

A dismal day today but managed to get a picture of a Daffodil for St David's Day.
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
Photo Details

