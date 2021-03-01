Sign up
St David's Day
A dismal day today but managed to get a picture of a Daffodil for St David's Day.
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
Clive Handscombe
@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
279
365
365
DMC-LX15
DMC-LX15
Taken
1st March 2021 1:28pm
Tags
day
,
st
,
david's
,
daffodil.
