Previous
Next
Lean meat by clivee
284 / 365

Lean meat

A play on words, I thought it looked funny the way this sheep was leaning to get better grass.
6th March 2021 6th Mar 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise