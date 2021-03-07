Previous
Stain glass windows by clivee
Stain glass windows

You don't usually see a stain glass window from the outside but with the sun coming through a window on the other side it seemed to show up quite well.
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
