Previous
Next
Following his lady by clivee
286 / 365

Following his lady

The drakes were following their females very closely today, spring is in the air.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Clive Handscombe

@clivee
I have taken pictures for many years I got the bug after meeting a photographer on holiday in 1975. Went back to micro camera for...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise