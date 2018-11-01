Previous
Ognisko by cloudvanbo
1 / 365

Ognisko

It's cold outside, that is the reason to make a fire ;)
1st November 2018

Bobi Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I photograph things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
