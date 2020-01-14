Previous
Cozy cabin by cloudvanbo
15 / 365

Cozy cabin

I always wonder if these cabins at the top of the lifts are cozy enough ... I think they must be since the crane operators are sitting there all day long ;)
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I photograph things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
