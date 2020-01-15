Previous
Hot drink by cloudvanbo
15 / 365

Hot drink

Ah, OK, it is icy if you pour it "on the rocks" , but you feel some kind of burning in your mouth when you drink it...
15th January 2020

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I photograph things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
