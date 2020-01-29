Previous
Movement by cloudvanbo
30 / 365

Movement

There is no movement - even traffic on the road seems stay still (perhaps because of red light). It's quiet and peaceful except of those little ducks testing it's speed on the water...
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
