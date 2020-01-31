Previous
A Beautiful Sight... by cloudvanbo
A Beautiful Sight...

There is many more spectacular sights, but I like those quiet and peaceful views captured in the night - especially in busy and noisy places during the day
B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
