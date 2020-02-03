Previous
Energising moment by cloudvanbo
35 / 365

Energising moment

I'm definitely connected with the Space - the Sun reloads my batteries in such moments like today's Morning
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
