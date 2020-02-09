Previous
Next
portra400 by cloudvanbo
41 / 365

portra400

First try of Pentax ME with Kodak film. I think it might be a little to old because it doesn't render all colors... or may be the Lab isn't quite good - they are Fuji only
9th February 2020 9th Feb 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise