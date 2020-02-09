Sign up
First try of Pentax ME with Kodak film. I think it might be a little to old because it doesn't render all colors... or may be the Lab isn't quite good - they are Fuji only
9th February 2020
9th Feb 20
B Cloud
@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
