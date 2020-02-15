Previous
Colors of sunset by cloudvanbo
47 / 365

Colors of sunset

I went out to the balcony only for a moment... and there such amazing colors in the sky - I had to shoot a photo
15th February 2020 15th Feb 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
