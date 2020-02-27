Previous
Good Morning by cloudvanbo
59 / 365

Good Morning

It's frezy and sunny. I like such situation in winter... but where is the snow?
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

B Cloud

@cloudvanbo
I observe life around and sometimes I capture things interesting to me - for some indefinite reason at future eventuality ;)
